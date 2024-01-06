Horoscope Today, January 7: Scorpio should take care of finances; know about other zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 7

Horoscope Today, 7 January 2024: Today is the Ekadashi date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 12.47 pm tonight. Saphala Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 10.08 pm tonight. Also, tonight at 8:53 pm, Mercury will enter Sagittarius. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 7th January 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a favorable day. Today you will have a good time with your spouse. Do not ignore your ongoing health problems. Be very discreet while talking to an unknown person. You will be a little confused due to some of your old court cases, in which you will have to present your views in front of people, otherwise there may be a problem. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase.

Taurus

The day is going to be full of happiness. You will get a chance to invest in a new place. It may take some time for you to finalize any big deal in business. Today will be a day of progress for you. There will be a festive atmosphere if a member of the family gets great success. Those who are looking for a job may hear some good news. Do not take any decision in haste today.

Gemini

Today is going to be favorable for you. In business, you will decide to start some work in partnership. Whatever efforts you make to strengthen your financial position, you will be successful. There are chances of you getting a big success in business. You can plan to go somewhere with senior members of the family. You may have to be scolded by your boss for some past mistake of yours. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Cancer

It is going to be a golden day for you. Check the movable and immovable aspects of any property independently. You should not take any decision on the advice of any person. Before doing any work, you must think about it. You will remain entangled in your family problems, due to which you will not be able to make any decision on time. Your words will gain importance in any office meeting. Everyone will agree with your words. Any religious ritual can be performed in the family today.

Leo

It is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today is indicating that you will get some ancestral property. Today some auspicious and auspicious events can be organized in the family. You can go for dinner with your spouse. If you were planning to invest in any property, your wish will be fulfilled and you can invest wholeheartedly. The dream of buying a new property will be fulfilled. If you have lent money to someone, you can get that back too.

Virgo

It is going to be a hectic day for you. Due to extra energy inside you, you will try to complete your pending tasks. But if you use your energy in the right works, it will be better for you. You will feel tired due to excessive work, but you will still not pay attention to it. You can bring some gifts for the children. With the blessings of your parents, you can finalize a big deal. People looking for a job will get a job today with the help of a friend.

​Libra

It is going to be a special day for you. People working in social sectors will have to stick to their words today, otherwise people may oppose you in some matters. You will get benefits from the decisions you make in business. In business, if you want to do any work in partnership with someone, then you must thoroughly investigate it. Students may develop an interest in some other course. Today you should be careful in matters related to transactions. Your spouse will give you a reason to be happy today.

Scorpio

It is going to be a good day for you. Today we will try to maintain restraint in our speech and behaviour. You will get a chance to express your feelings to children today. There will be no limit to your praise if you get any honor in your workplace. Today you will participate in some religious program, and people will appreciate you. Also, you will get respect in the society. If you pay full attention to savings-related plans today, you will be successful in saving some money for the future.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you will consider purchasing a new vehicle. While going on a trip, you must protect your valuables. You will spend some time having fun with friends. You will get victory in matters related to ancestral property. Your behavior may make some new friends today. Today we will fulfill a promise made to our mother. She will be happy with you. You may hear some good news from your children's side.

Capricorn

It is going to be a good day for you. Your child will live up to your expectations. You will be successful in normalizing the atmosphere in the workplace with your thoughts. You will get good advice from some experienced people. There are chances of you getting financial benefits from the maternal side today. Today is going to be a better day for you than other days. Some of your pending work may be completed. Family members will be happy about the positive changes in you. Today is going to be a good day for newly married people.

Aquarius

It is going to be a great day for you. You may have to make a major decision regarding your spouse's career. Your financial condition will be better than before. If you have lent money to someone, you will get it back today. There will be discussion on some issues among the family members. A solution to any problem will be found. You will have to fulfill the promises made to your children. Today is going to be a good day for students, the results of any competitive examination will be in your favor.

Pisces

It is going to be a better day for you. You will get relief from family problems. You may hear some good news from a family member living far away. Students will have to talk to their friends about the problems they are facing in education. The atmosphere will be happy when a member of the family gets retirement. Married life will be happy. You will get help in your work from your spouse. Children may insist on a toy today.