Horoscope Today, January 30: Successful days for Librans; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for January 30: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 30, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturthi and Tuesday of Magh Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 8.55 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Sukarma Yoga will start from 10.43 am today morning till 11.40 am tomorrow. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 10.06 pm tonight. Today is Angaraki Chaturthi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 30, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Do not be careless in your job or business today and do not leave your work to others. Will repay the money borrowed from someone as soon as possible. Will make your married life special today. You can think more about something mentally. Today your health will be good, today you will plan to eat outside with the family. Maintain flexibility in your behavior, people will be more attracted to you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. The ongoing discord in the marital relationship will end today and we will start a new relationship with each other. Children will be very happy today, their demands will be fulfilled by their parents today. Those who are preparing for competitive exams should focus on their goals, there are chances of success soon. From a health point of view, you will remain fit today. Today a company may hire you for a big project. Today you will get some good news on the phone, this will bring happiness to the house.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will be busy completing pending office tasks. Today it would be better to take any decision with a calm mind. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today the result of any examination of his son will be in his favour. People suffering from sugar problems should be careful about their eating habits today. Gold and silver traders will get good profits today. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get advice from teachers to improve their career.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Responsibilities in your personal life will increase, which you will fulfill very well. Your performance in any business meeting will be good and people around you will be impressed by you, which will also give you huge benefits. Today, instead of getting entangled in some work, it is better to get help from an elder. Harmony will increase in family life. Today you may get some good news from your children. People associated with politics will meet a big leader today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will spend considering your financial aspects. Today you need to stay away from court cases. You may have to face competition at your workplace. Today you will get many times more profit than expected. You will get a good job soon. Today your problems will end. Stay away from oily food as much as possible, your health will be good. The day is good for your lovemate, you can go out somewhere.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today your day is going to be mixed. Stay together with friends. You may have to seek help if needed. Today your financial condition will be better than before. You can buy something that you have been thinking about for a long time today. Make good use of your free time to learn new things, which will contribute to your progress. Students need to focus on their studies today. Today you will go shopping with your spouse. Today you will make a new plan to increase the speed of business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today your day will be profitable. Today you may be late for office due to heavy traffic. The amount of expenditure will be more than the income. There will be a positive change in your thoughts today. Today there will be more possibility of expenditure on electronic items or machinery etc. Your health will be good. Whatever work you think of doing, you will definitely be success in it. Fathers will feel proud seeing your responsible personality. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will visit their favorite place today. You will make a new plan in your work field, through which you will get good success.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

​Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Expenses will increase according to your income. Obstacles in work will end today. Today there is a need to pay attention to the health of parents. Today, if children share their thoughts with their mothers, they will get the solution to their problems. Due to this, her mind will be very happy. Family happiness will increase. Your interest in work will increase. Maintain mutual coordination in your relationship with your spouse. If you do business with clothes, you will make more profit today compared to every day.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Will work with full energy. Politicians of this zodiac sign will take an interest in social work. You will think seriously about starting something new or changing your job. Today a plan will be made to go to a restaurant with friends. Health-related problems will end today. There is a possibility of pleasures like buying a vehicle etc. The progress of children will increase enthusiasm at home. Harmony will increase in marital relationships. Your spouse will do something special for you today, which will increase sweetness in the relationship.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today is going to be a happy day for you. With the help of your elder brother, you will complete the work quickly and easily. Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. The work related to the property registry will be finalised today. Your financial position will become stronger due to your higher income. Today you will meet someone who will bring profit to your business. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members, and the family members will discuss about it. Today you will meet someone who will bring profit to your business.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You can think of doing something new today. If you are preparing for a competitive exam then keep working hard. You will definitely get success. Some things will come to light in business today which will be beneficial in the future. From the health point of view, today will be full of energy. To entertain the elders, we will take them out for a walk. If your relationship is going on somewhere then you will get the good news of it getting fixed soon. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today your day will be full of mixed reactions. You will be very happy about something today. Singers will be honored for the fame of an album. If you are preparing a presentation, do it carefully. People of this zodiac sign should take care of their health along with work. Civil engineers can get a big contract today. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate. You will be successful in the business field.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)