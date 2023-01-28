Horoscope Today, January 29: Capricorn will focus more on health, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 29: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 29: Sunday is the Ashtami date of Magh Shukla Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will be till 9.05 am. After that Navami Tithi will start. This afternoon, there will be auspicious yoga till 11.05 am. From 9:05 am to 8:21 pm yayjay yoga will take place. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 8:21 pm. Apart from this, today is Shri Durgashtami fast. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how the day will be for you on January 29 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get the full support of friends. There are signs of some auspicious work happening in your house. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of relatives and other people. The situation at the job will be well-balanced and you will get the full support of colleagues. You will get new experience in a college project.

Taurus

Your whole day will be spent happily. Along with your parents, you will also play an important role in any worship ritual happening at home. Even if there is less work in the job, you will try to give your hundred percent. Boss will be happy and your chances of promotion will increase. The married life will be happy. Students preparing for competitive exams can think of something new. Take care of your diet and if possible, eat things that have a hot effect on the body so that cold can be prevented.

Gemini

Your day will be normal. If you are employed, then you may have to travel somewhere in connection with work, in such a situation, be careful. Good behavior with colleagues will be beneficial. If you do business, then you should work with great understanding and restraint, old business agreements are likely to remain with your mutual relations. If you are preparing for any government exam or taking admission in a private college then you will get success. You can get auspicious results, keep a close eye on the opportunity and take care of your health. Keep taking vitamins and other nutrients. Consume sunlight in the morning. The newly married couple will plan to travel somewhere. There they will get a chance to understand each other.

Cancer

If you are preparing for competitive exams and the interview is about to happen, then you should give the interview with full confidence and you will get success. If you are employed, your workload will be light and you will get rest. Your hard work done earlier will pay off, your work will be appreciated. The economic condition will be good, there is a possibility of profit in business. If you are unmarried then there can be talks about marriage. Family life will be perfect. Together we can go somewhere for a walk. For physical and mental health, take nutritious food and do yoga daily and try to get enough sunlight.

Leo

You will experience mental peace. Spiritual atmosphere will remain in your family today and your behavior with everyone will be very balanced. You will also get respect from people. Despite the ups and downs in business, your financial condition will remain stable and you will not be able to lend to anyone. The money given will be returned. Your position will be good in the workplace. Students of this amount will spend more time in making projects with friends. If you are married, you are likely to get a special gift from your in-laws, relations between the two families will be good, and health will be good. Meditate for a while before sleeping at night, you will get good sleep.

Virgo

Your reputation will increase. All the family members will sit together and have a deep discussion about some old matter. Thoughts will have special importance and everyone will listen carefully to you. Everyone will be happy with you in the family, your respect will increase. New ideas will come into your mind regarding business or you will think to take the same business forward. The day is favorable for employed people. You will complete the work well. Those who are looking for a job can get some good news. Children will be interested in studying. To stay healthy, eat only homemade nutritious food. Married people can plan to travel somewhere with their partner.

Libra

You will be inclined towards music. Together with your friends, you will make a plan for singing music at home and in this work you will get the special support of a friend, the family members will also be impressed by him and praise him. Your relations with friends will be strong and you will also spend some money on them. The family atmosphere will be happy. The day is good from the business point of view, if you have invested somewhere then the chances of getting money back are high. The day is good for the employed. The people preparing for competitive exams will be interested in their studies, can adopt any new technique for good preparation. If you are single, it is possible that your attraction towards someone may increase. You would like to befriend them and this would give you special happiness.

Scorpio

You will take special care of the health of the elders of the family and spend time with them. You can make a plan together with your spouse. The day will be good professionally. Those who do jobs should work together with colleagues in their workplace, this will strengthen mutual relations. Good day for lovemates. They will attend a party.

Sagittarius

You can be praised and family life will prove to be auspicious and fruitful today. For some reason, the responsibility of the house will be on you and you will perform it efficiently, taking care of everyone's needs. Everyone will be happy and appreciate your ability. There are chances of profit from the business point of view, customers will be happy with you. Employed people will happily complete all the work on time despite having more work in the field. Officers will be happy with their work. If you are preparing for Management or B Tech, you will get some special news that will boost your confidence and make you optimistic about the future. Mutual understanding will increase between lovemates.

Capricorn

Someone will inspire you to start a new diet plan or a new exercise regime. Going for a long walk proved beneficial for you. A plan to go somewhere with the family members can also be made. You will get the pleasure of having a little guest in your house. If something doesn't seem right, keep patience in such a way. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are single, there is a possibility of a good relationship, but do not take any decision in haste. You will be healthy and fit both physically and mentally. Include meditation and yoga in the routine.

Aquarius

You can make a plan to go somewhere with the children. You will be happy if a guest arrives at your home. You will try to spend time together, thus your evening will be full of entertainment. If you use your creative talent properly, it will prove to be more beneficial. Your financial condition will be good. But be careful in transactions. Today is a good day for lovemates, the relationship can be confirmed. If you are in school, your mind will be engaged in creative works along with studies.

Pisces

You will enjoy good health. Your immunity will be better and you will be active. Efforts to change lifestyle are likely to be successful. You will try to take your business forward with new plans. If you do a job, then the situation will be favorable. You will also fulfill family responsibilities very well. For the people of this zodiac who are waiting for marriage, they will get a good relationship. For the students who are thinking of joining a new course, the day is good for them.

Read More Astrology News