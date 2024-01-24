Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, January 25: Pisceans to earn profit; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for January 25, 2024: Today is the full moon day of Paush Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Purnima Tithi will last till 11.24 pm tonight. After passing the whole day and night of today, there will be Preeti Yoga till 7.41 am tomorrow. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 8.16 am today, after which Pushya Nakshatra will appear. Today is Paushi Purnima of Paush month. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 25, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will be able to solve any problem through your wisdom and understanding. Your complete dedication to your work will make you successful. Today there will be full support from friends and family. Before doing any paperwork related to land, do a proper investigation. If you are traveling, take proper care of your luggage. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a good relationship for a marriageable member.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Conditions remain favorable in the workplace. But keep in mind, to achieve success today you need to work hard. You can get your pending money today. Today there will be mutual harmony in your married life. Today is the day to work very carefully. Do not reveal your business plans to anyone. Today it will be beneficial to take the support of your family members in any decision. There will be improvement in official activities.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. You will get a big order in business, on which you will work with concentration. There may be a big deal in property-related work. Government serving people will behave well with their clients. Don't let anyone else interfere in your personal life today. By maintaining mutual harmony there will be good order in the house. Spend some time in your hobbies also, this will maintain mental and physical peace.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Accepting challenges today will open paths to success for you. Help from influential people will be helpful in your progress. You will get proper results according to your hard work. Do not give place to negative things like illusion and doubt in your life today. Today you will also have a special interest in serving and caring for the needy and the elderly. Today you will spend your time reading a religious book. You can also go to some temples with your family.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be busy in many types of activities. Strengthen your public relations further, through these you will miraculously achieve your future goals. Today a program for a nearby religious trip can also be made. Today your advice will prove to be very effective in solving the problems of your friends. But today pay attention to your personal work also. You will be present in various activities and your respect will be maintained both at home and outside. Your intelligence and business thinking will create new sources of profit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today in business there is a need to maintain a lot of patience and restraint while talking to any outsider. Decisions taken in haste today may turn out to be wrong, so it would be appropriate to take advice from your mother. Today you will have to travel for work. There will be a sweet talk between the newly married couple on some issues. This will bring more sweetness to the relationship. There will be discussions regarding the marriage of a family member.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, due to your interest in religious and spiritual activities, your thinking will also remain positive and balanced. A situation is being created to achieve great success in financial matters. Therefore, keep doing your work in a planned manner. Sometimes, due to arbitrariness and overconfidence, your work may come to a halt for some time. Don't spend much time thinking today and start planning immediately. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate, they can go somewhere together.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. There is a need to bring changes in your business methodology. Today we will improve public contacts even more. This will create business sources. Your work can be done with the help of a political person. There are chances of promotion for working people. Today your family environment will remain positive. Today you can get the pending money. Income will be better and there is a possibility of getting good orders also.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today any pending work can be completed with the help of an influential person. Spend the day in a very positive manner today. You will resume many stalled work and will also get success. Do not have too many expectations from anyone, rather have faith in your own working capacity and abilities. Don't waste your time on useless activities. Don't make any promises today due to emotions. Your spouse will support you in your work today.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today is going to be a favorable day. If a business-related plan is going on, then try to work on it. Today is a good day financially. Today you can get the pending money. People working will pay more attention to their work because there are chances of your promotion. You will feel mentally and physically tired due to excessive hard work. Consume dry fruits to maintain energy. Your efforts and hard work related to business will yield appropriate results. At this time, keep your distance from people with contradictory tendencies. A profitable business trip can also be completed.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today is the time to work hard. You will get proper results from your efforts. You will get benefits by increasing contacts with some important people. Today students will make serious efforts towards their studies and careers. The income situation will be good, but at the same time there will be excess expenses from all sides, but you will control the situation with your wisdom. If any government matter is pending, then more hard work is required today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 3

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You are going to earn more profit than expected through your ability and efficiency. Despite being busy, spending some time with family and relatives will make you energetic. Youth will get relief from success in any of their projects. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others. For mental happiness and peace, spend some time at some secluded or religious place.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)