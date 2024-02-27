Horoscope Today, February 28: Business responsibilities to change for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for February 28: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 28, 2024: Today is the Chaturthi date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturthi Tithi will last throughout the day and night till 4.19 am tomorrow. Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 7.33 am today morning. After that, Chitra Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 28, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today you can go for dinner with an old friend. If people who are worried about something discuss it with their parents today, they will get a solution. You can go somewhere with your parents to visit a temple. You will benefit by doing this. Plans made for entertainment may be postponed today. Money-related problems will end today. Today the day will not be suitable for hard work for the students. Today you will have to work harder for better results. Success will kiss your feet in the future.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today you will consider new targets for work. Today, due to a good morale level, your work will progress at a good pace. Today there are possibilities for business change. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. Today luck will completely favor you. There may be a discussion between you and your brother about something. Keep your valuables safe today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get to learn something new from a stranger which will be very useful to you in the future. Today is going to be a great start to the day. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the business of making pottery. There will be sweetness in the family relationships of people with this zodiac sign. You will spend most of your time with your parents today. There will be opportunities for financial gain. Try to complete the task easily.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:7

Cancer

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will make some changes in your workplace. Don't argue with any stranger today. Do not be careless in any way regarding money transactions. Try to complete the work by concentrating your attention. Whatever becomes an obstacle for you today, ignore it. Students of this zodiac sign can also fill out some kind of examination form or go for an interview. Your financial condition will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will gift a saree to your mother which will make you happy too. Today, with the help of your colleagues in office work, your work will be completed on time and easily. Today you will get positive results in pending work. Maintain your patience today and move with time. Today you will find new paths to progress. People of this zodiac sign will get help from their spouse in some important work today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you will decide to go to a birthday party. Your mind will be engaged in creative work. People associated with this zodiac sign will have a creative mind. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today. Today, you will get more support than expected from your sister in some personal work. The newlyweds will go for a picnic at a nice place today. Today your spouse can give you a beautiful gift.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your work will be appreciated at the workplace. Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on any major matters. The pending work will be completed today. Today is a very good day for lovemate. Today there will be changes in many of your important works. Luck will favor you in this situation. Before investing, definitely take the opinion of your elders. Students will concentrate on their studies today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be beneficial for you. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. You will complete your office work soon today. You can plan to attend some functions today. You will try to meet the needs of children. People of this zodiac sign can go somewhere with their spouse today. Today you will talk to some special people who will benefit you in the future. Today is going to be a great day for lawyers.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5



Sagittarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. To improve your child's career, you will take advice from an experienced person. Women of this zodiac sign who are doing business will have a busy day. You will get support from senior officials in the office and even the spoiled work will be completed. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today your financial condition will remain normal. Control expenses.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7



Capricorn

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you should avoid getting into the trouble of old things. Getting angry over small things may make some people oppose you, you should control your anger. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings and plan to go out somewhere. You will learn something new from the elders in the house. Today your work that was pending for a long time will be completed and you will get mental peace. You will also be very active socially.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your boss may assign you some new responsibility, which you will do with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will remain strong. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today you will get support from parents in financial matters and you will also get help from friends.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9



Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. Today, it will prove better for you to take advice from elders before investing money in your business. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. Today you will get some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in completing very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits. Today you will decide to buy a new vehicle.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)