Horoscope Today, February 26: Family problems to resolve for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 26: Today is the second date of Phalgun Krishna Paksha and Monday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 11.16 pm tonight. Dhriti Yoga will last till 3:26 pm today. Also, after passing the entire day and night today, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 4:31 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 26, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is a day that brings happiness to you and your family. Family problems will resolve themselves today and you will experience happiness with your spouse. You can plan some religious programs. If you are a professional, you will get opportunities for progress in your work field, and your enthusiasm will increase. But before moving ahead, you must complete your incomplete work, otherwise, the workload will increase. Act wisely, today the workload of housewives will suddenly increase at home, so take care of your health. You will get relief from any old health-related problem.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

Today will be a normal day for you. Today you will think about improving spoiled relationships with siblings. For this, you can get help from your spouse. Be cautious while walking on the road. Today is a good day for students, obstacles in their studies will be removed and they will feel like studying. You can make up your mind to participate in various school activities. Morale will remain high. The day is auspicious for unmarried people of this zodiac sign. Favourable proposals for marriage may come. Take the matter forward only after consulting elders, things will be resolved.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Start the day with positive thoughts. Today will be a good day for you. There may be travel related to office work. You may meet an influential person during your journey. Due to this you will be influenced and will consider bringing changes in your lifestyle. If you are thinking of buying a car then postpone it for now. Engineers born under this zodiac sign may have to face some new changes at the workplace. Today will be a beneficial day for students and women, some good news may be received from somewhere, it may also be related to exams.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer

Today is going to be in your favor. Today you will get the full support of luck. There may be opportunities for sudden financial gain in business. Avoid loan transactions with anyone today. Family problems that have been going on for a few days will be resolved today with the help of your spouse, misunderstandings will be resolved. Mutual relationships will improve and today you all will attend dinner together. Children will also be excited. You may meet an old friend today, who will benefit your business in the future. Be cautious in transactions, and do not trust anyone blindly.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Leo



Today you will get full support from your family. You can spend more time with your family. All members will get support in household work. You can plan to travel, which will keep the family atmosphere happy. Today a friend may come home to meet you, sharing your problems with him will lighten the burden on your mind. If you have a job, you may get transferred to a suitable place. This will solve the problem of daily travel. Health-related problems will also seem to go away. Today you can visit a relative's house. Family relationships will get stronger.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo

Today your day will be full of joy. There will be a lot of sweetness in married life, you will have a pleasant time with your family. There may be expenditure on food and household items today. Today you will take the children to the park, you will also enjoy with them. There is a possibility of you getting suitable employment opportunities, you may get good news. Today you will express your views to someone on a political issue and your views may be accepted. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. The day is good for expressing your feelings to someone.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today will be a happy day. Your confidence will prove helpful in improving the day at work. Today, be cautious of people who take you on the wrong path, take the help of wisdom and discretion, and do not take any decision in haste. There are chances of some kind of journey taking place. Get enough sleep for mental health. Take time for yourself and spend time in some natural place, you will feel peace. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to changes in your life partner's life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today your creative nature will bring you respect at the workplace. You will find a solution to any financial problem with your intelligence and discretion, which will bring double profit to your company. You will receive appreciation and respect from higher officials. Your chances of promotion will increase. Trust towards children will increase today. If you are doing business, you will get full support from your children. There are signs of financial gain from buying and selling old property. Today you may get some good news from your maternal side. Today your mind will be happy.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will get new means of progress. Your meeting with some good people will make the day better. Your mood is going to be very good today. Progress in business will remain normal. Today is a good day to once again bring freshness to the married relationship. You will decide to start some special work of your own with some new ideas. Today your confidence will increase. Students preparing for exams for jobs may get offers from multinational companies. Today you will suddenly get an opportunity to support some religious work. By doing this you will feel positive energy inside you.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will start your new day with new ideas. There are possibilities of travel. You can plan to go to some beautiful place with the family. Your mind will be engaged in social and political work today. The economic sector will be stable. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in society, there is a possibility of double profit in business for you today. There will be benefits from implementing the new scheme. Today dairy producers will get profit in their business. If you are thinking of buying property then definitely consult your parents, with their blessings you will get success.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Receiving some good news by this evening will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, office work is completed before time, you will spend time with your family. Today it would be better not to give your opinion to anyone unnecessarily. Before starting any new plan in business today, take advice from two to four people. Electrical engineers of this zodiac sign will get success soon. Children will share their heartfelt feelings with their parents. Due to this, your problems will be solved soon. You will also feel like taking a walk in the park outside with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today your day will be mixed. You will be very happy today. Lakshmi will arrive in the house in the form of a child. On this occasion, people will be coming and going to the house to congratulate them. Will enjoy the weather outside with friends. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign, they can achieve the best results by working hard. There will be happiness in married life. Today is going to be a good day for students. There is a need to be a little cautious financially. Today you may have a partnership with a foreign company. You will benefit from this in the times to come. Today we will cooperate with neighbors in some social work. This will increase your respect among people.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)