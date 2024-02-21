Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 22: Good day for Librans; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 22, 2024: Today is Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 1:22 pm today. There will be good fortune till 12:12 pm today. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 4.43 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how February 22, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a busy day for you. Work in a planned manner to achieve your goal today, you will get success. Today is also a favorable time for financial investment. These activities will be beneficial in the future. Today any of your plans will be implemented, due to which you will feel a new energy and confidence within yourself. The student needs to focus more on his studies. Do not diminish the respect of the elders in the house in any way. Whatever work you start today, you will definitely be successful in it. The day is going to be good for those who are associated with government jobs.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel happy by doing any work related to your interest. Today your cooperation in solving any problem of your child will be positive. Any property-related plan will be successful. Do not take any kind of loan or transaction today, as today there will be some expenses that will be difficult to cut down. Students of this zodiac sign should keep in mind that due to laziness many of your important works may get stopped. Long-standing obstacles in promotion may be removed today. Those who have just started their job will get support from their colleagues in the office.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. There is a possibility of a suitable relationship for an unmarried family member. With your efforts and hard work, any stalled work may become possible today. To maintain mental peace and morale, spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place. Today you will feel amazing confidence and self-confidence. Sometimes, thinking too much about a single issue can lead to other achievements being lost. Students studying away from home need to work harder. You will definitely get the benefits of your hard work in the future.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today some door of success is going to open for you. Try to complete every task practically. People can also take advantage of you by being too emotional and generous. Today you will get satisfactory news from your children. Today we will bring flexibility in our behavior according to time. Today, work related to family business will be successful. People trying for employment may suddenly get important news. This will make the mind happy. There may also be a good deal related to property. Today you will get full support from family members. Especially that the love of elders towards you will remain. Also, children will be happy with you.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today, along with receiving a valuable gift from a special person, you will also get proper guidance. Today your hard work will yield some beneficial results. You will also get relief from the problems that have been going on for some time. Women of this zodiac sign will fulfill their family responsibilities well. Today students will concentrate on their studies instead of worrying about useless things. Changes made in the internal arrangement of the workplace today will be positive. The work will be completed as per the need. Due to this, the financial situation will be fine. Working women will find it easier to maintain coordination with their home business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you are going to get relief from some long-standing problem. If there is a desire to change the place, the time is very favourable. If you continue your efforts today, you will get proper results. If students of this zodiac sign remain focused on their goals, they will soon get auspicious opportunities. Today, focus only on current work in business because today is not a favorable day to concentrate on any new work. Today you can think about starting a new business. Today you will definitely get success in any work.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today the environment of your home will also be disciplined. Today the problems will be limited to some extent, but less. Today you can go to some social religious function where interaction with people will increase. Today, if you concentrate on work rather than taking an interest in unnecessary activities, the work will be completed in less time. Today we will not give much importance to small things. Today your relations with your brothers will become cordial. People working under this zodiac sign will have more workload.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Scorpio

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today the beginning of your day is going to be very auspicious. You will meet your loved ones. Today you will definitely take some time for activities like self-reflection, spirituality, etc., this will maintain mental peace. Students will feel relieved as any obstacles related to their education are removed. You will have to make efforts to remove ongoing misunderstandings in mutual relationships. You will keep your important documents carefully. You will also be able to overcome them with your morale. Don't let any opportunity for progress slip away from your hands today, any small change can make you rich.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today has brought new happiness for you. Today is a very good day in terms of income. You will be able to find solutions to every problem with your thinking and intelligence. Being in the company of your Guru today will provide you with mental peace. Your children will remain obedient. You may get an invitation to attend some auspicious function. Today you will not interfere much in the matters of others. You will be under pressure of additional responsibilities, which you will fulfill very well. Today, work related to expansion in the workplace will be considered and your zeal and enthusiasm for work will be amazing. There will also be full cooperation from colleagues and subordinate employees.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today is the day when your health will improve and you will feel a new energy inside you. You will start concentrating on your work with full confidence. Receiving good news related to a relative will also keep your mind cheerful. The money lent or stuck somewhere will be recovered today. There will be irritability due to obstruction in personal work. Be sure to control your anger and rage. Do not trust outsiders too much in matters related to the maintenance of the family. It would be better to take all decisions related to this yourself. Business conditions will improve. You will get full support in your work from the employees. There are chances of improvement in relationships with officers. Overcome this weakness of yours.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today you will definitely achieve victory in some field. Today some of your time will also be spent in social activities. Your communication will increase, and this contact will also prove beneficial for you. If any of your payments are pending, you can recover them if you make efforts today. Today, instead of hastily trying to complete important business-related tasks on time, you will do your work seriously and carefully. Today is the day to get more results with less hard work, you can make it even better with your hard work.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be an auspicious day for you. Today, achieving your goal will be your priority and you will also get success. Today you will get an opportunity to attend some religious or social function. Today you will have a special contribution in increasing the strength of relationships. If you are traveling, you will be tired, but this journey will also prove beneficial. Today a friend's advice may prove positive for you. Today responsibilities will increase in the family business. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work twice as hard. Studying by making a fixed timetable, this will increase your chances of success.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)