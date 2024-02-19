Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 20: Health to remain good for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 20, 2024: Today is the Ekadashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Ekadashi Tithi will last till 9.56 am today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Preeti Yoga will last till 11.45 pm today afternoon. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 12.13 pm today, after which Punarvasu Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is the Jaya Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 20, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can improve this day. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day will be spent serving your parents. There are chances of getting some good news. You will have a good time with the children in the evening. People associated with the political field will get a new position today which will shape their image. You may get distracted by the problems of others, so you will solve their problems. Today, if you are going to do any transaction related to new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. The youth who are looking for a job today will get a job at a good place.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Women playing football will get a great victory today, due to which they will be given an award. Due to the increase in income today, you will feel better and the atmosphere in the family will remain calm. You will spend your time teaching children today, children will look happy. You will advise your friend to avoid the problems going on in his life, which will keep his confidence high.

Lucky color- pink

Lucky number- 3

Gemini

Today your day will be unique. There may be some ups and downs in health today. Pay attention to exercise and eating habits. Today you will get relief from the ongoing disputes over your land, due to which you will get your land back. Jewelery shop owners will have more sales today and more profits. Mother will help you with your work, you will feel very relaxed. Some people will expect more help from you today, you will fulfill their hopes by helping.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today will be your day of progress in the workplace. All your pending work can be completed today. Today a marriage proposal may also come for you, due to which the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, your boss can gift you some useful items. Your married life will be happy. Health will remain good. For lovers, today is the day to add sweetness to their relationships. Gifting chocolate to your partner will make him/her happy.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. With dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today will be a good day for students, today they will clear the topic of Maths well. Your friend may demand some important item from you, to whom you will provide it. You will plan to watch a movie with your life partner, your relationship will be good. Happiness will increase in marital life.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today your mind will be excited. There are chances of getting good offers for working people, their salaries will increase. People involved in marketing business will get good offers today and will get maximum profits. Women of this zodiac sign will get good profits in business today and will expand their business considerably. You will feel relieved by helping an elder person. Despite all the difficulties in the work field, you will be successful in facing them.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will get support from an old friend which will make you very happy. There may be discord between brother and sister over some issues, so avoid arguing. You can think about new work, which will bring you a lot of progress. Your life partner will be impressed by you which will strengthen your mutual relationship. Together with your friends, you will run a social service foundation that will help and serve many people.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today you are going to get a new experience. Today you will get big profits with a little hard work. You can go to the temple with friends to have the darshan of Mother Goddess. People associated with the field of sports will be given training by their coaches today, which will benefit them in the sports field. Serve the elders whose blessings you will get, you will soon be successful. You will get more benefits from the children's side. You will meet some new interesting people.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today your day will be profitable. People doing social service will be honored by the local people today, which will boost their morale. Today, more love will increase in the relationship between brothers and sisters, they will work together. Your ongoing efforts in the field of business will be successful, your business will progress significantly. Eat nutritious food that will improve your health. Knee disease will be successfully treated today and pain will be relieved.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today your day will be better. You will face a work-related challenge today, and you will also be successful in it. You will get full support for your luck and will get opportunities for sudden financial gain. You will have to continue trying to awaken your self-confidence so that you will be able to face adverse situations. Will start some auspicious program, and happiness and peace will be established in the house. Your health will be good today.

Lucky colour- Sea green

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will be a very beneficial day for booksellers, book sales will increase significantly. Your relationship with your business partner will be better. Health-wise, you will feel fresh today. The newly married couple will visit the temple today to have a darshan of god, and pray to god for their relationship. You will get an opportunity to spend more and more time with family members.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today your mind will be happy. You will remain busy with office work which will make your boss happy with you. You will present your views to others regarding any issue in society, whose impression will be visible to people. Your financial condition will remain weak and you will need to work hard to improve it. You should reduce unnecessary expenses so that circumstances will be favorable for you. Grandparents will spend their time listening to stories with children.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

