Horoscope Today, February 10: Leo to get benefits; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, 10 February 2024: Today is the Pratipada date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 12.48 pm tonight. Variyaan Yoga will continue till 2:53 pm today, after which Parigha Yoga will take place. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:34 pm tonight. Apart from this, Panchak will start at 10.02 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 10th February 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is an auspicious day for you. Today you can handle your responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. From your side, you will have to be positive on every matter. Be patient and polite. Today you can discuss some old problems with friends, this may give you a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you may get new income sources. Your interest in work may also increase further. Business will be good. Unnecessary expenses may increase.

Taurus

It will be a favourable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of elders in the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring newness in relationships. You will feel good by contributing to social work. Will plan to watch a movie at home with my brother and sister. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today, auspicious events will be organized at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Gemini

It is going to be a great day for you. Try to complete your work peacefully today. Today you can also settle old liabilities. Today you will be successful to a great extent in understanding your spouse's feelings. Today your money may be used in family matters. There are chances of meeting big people. Today you may start some new work. You will learn new things and benefit from transactions. Today you will get happiness from the progress of your children. There will be talk of the marriage of unmarried people.

Cancer

It will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to a distant brother or sister on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. Also today you will start writing a story. You need to increase interaction with people. The ongoing problems in life will end.

Leo

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today you should maintain control over your speech. One should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in the society. You will get the full benefit of your decision-making ability. You seem to be getting the support and companionship of your spouse in abundance. Today students will get help from their teachers in understanding any topic.

Virgo

Your day will be favorable for you. Your court cases may get stuck a bit, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will achieve success in it. Today you will also get support from a friend. The cheerful behaviour of the family will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take advice from an experienced person, you will get good advice, and family members will agree with you. Children's health will be good.

​Libra

It is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from your parents. Today, if you pay full attention to the policies and rules in government work, it will be easier for you to work. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in any matter. You will make a list of your important tasks, which will be successful in completing them to a great extent. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today we will complete all responsibilities on time. Keep your distance from unknown people. You may meet a friend after a long time.

Scorpio

It will be a good day for you. You should avoid interfering in someone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a wise person. Today some family responsibilities will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will seem very happy with the work done by you. Students will make some plans regarding their careers today. Today your financial condition will remain good. If you want to change jobs then it would be better to wait for a few days.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity nearby. Today, talking or consulting with others on some matters will be beneficial. Will think and plan about important work and relationships. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. If you try again, you can succeed. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today you will concentrate on office work. You will get support from colleagues.

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. Today, everyday tasks may take you more time. Today, it will prove better for you to take advice from elders before investing money in your business. Father will try to fulfil the wishes of the children. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, it would be better to do a market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in completing very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits. Will respect elders, and wealth will increase.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. You will get support from your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students today will get help from teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed. Drink as much water as possible, your health will remain good.

Pisces

Today your mind will be full of new enthusiasm. Everyone would like to get your opinion. Your status will improve among the people in the office. You may talk to a special person today. You will also benefit financially. Small children will be very happy today, they will find some new games for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making some good plans for the evening. You don't need to worry, you will feel quite good about yourself. Medical stores will gain more money than expected today.