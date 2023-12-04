Horoscope Today, December 5: Favorable day for Cancerians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope December 5: Know about all zodiac signs

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha and the eighth Tuesday. The date will last till 12:38 pm tonight. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till late at night by 3:38 pm. Today is Shri Mahakal Bhairav Ashtami, so let's see what's storied for all the zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a favorable day for you. today you will work hard at your work place. You may also feel proud of your achievements. Today will be a better day for lawyers, there will be a meeting with a new client. If you are looking for a marriage relationship for your children, then today you will find someone. You will get a good relationship. You will benefit from meeting a special person. People associated with the technical field are going to get some special achievements today. You can attend some functions in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. The solution to the problems will come soon everything related to money today. The arrival of a special relative in the house will create an atmosphere of happiness. Today the result of hard work is in your favor. It will happen, just concentrate on your hard work. Today you take leadership on something in which other people will also cooperate. Today mutual love in married life and coordination will increase. Your good behavior today will give you a good image in the society. By doing a little hard work today you can easily achieve your objectives.

Gemini

Today your day will be more beneficial than any other day. Today you should change your residence for your son's good career. Your business will grow more at the new location and your son's career will also be good. Today's day for contractors of this zodiac sign is going to give financial gains. There is a big work-related challenge in front of you today. It will come, but you will overcome that challenge immediately. Today is going to be good for lovemates.

Cancer

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will hold a meeting with your colleagues to spread business far away. The problems being faced in taking the business forward will be resolved. A guest may come to your house, which will show enthusiasm among the children. Going to a temple with family will serve the public, which will make the family members happy. Spend time with elders, this will keep their minds happy. Today will be a good day for students. Yes, the result of any competitive examination will be in your favor.

Leo

People, your day will be fine today. You will take advice from an expert to invest in a new business. The discord that runs in the family will end today, due to which you will get support from the family. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on big matters. Most of the work done should be done, so that your health will remain better. You should avoid oily food from the outside. If you keep your mind calm while doing any work today, then your work will be easily successful.

Virgo

People, today your day will be in your favour for those of this zodiac sign. People who are associated with marbles business, today will have a better day. People associated with politics will maintain their status. Add fresh fruits to your diet list and add green vegetables, which will keep your health better. Feed Cow and fodder, the house will be filled with wealth and grains. You will get a chance to present your views in front of others regarding any issue in society.

Libra

Today will be a very happy day for you and your career will be successful in establishing a new dimension. Regarding the ongoing discord in the family, you need to discuss it with everyone, everything will be fine by evening. Lovemates will be serious about their relationship and will make up their mind to talk at home. To achieve business success you will have to work harder. You will feel better about yourself by helping a friend to do a private job. Today is going to be a good day for the people of this zodiac sign. Along with increment, there will also be promotion.

Scorpio

Today will be a lucky day for you. Work on housing projects, today will be a better day for those who do it. Before you buy a new vehicle, first consult with his family members. Create an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will get back the money you lent to someone today, so your bank balance will become stronger. There may be some changes in your career today which will make your life better. Today luck will fully support you. The things you have been trying for a long time are going to be completed today.

Sagittarius

Today your day will bring new changes. Elder daughters will get selected for a good job, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You may be given some responsibility for the home decoration. In your office, seeing your way of working, your opponents will ask for your help. Everyone Will appreciate the work done by you. To earn good profit in business, you will adopt new technologies. The efforts you are making on your part that you assumed is in vain, would be successful today.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. The day is auspicious for the people belonging to business class today. There are possibilities for financial gain. Partnerships will be beneficial for you today. Any major matter related to land will be resolved. Today is a good day to take new initiatives in the office. There is a possibility of Benefit happening. Your success will be ensured. Your respect and honor will increase. People related to politics will get some big responsibility from the party today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. There will be a glimpse of confidence in work. Today you can share your words with others that will attract them towards you. Any pending work can be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign will face no auspicious events related to competitive exams today. You are going to get news that will make your face light up. People related to sports will get many opportunities for success. Happiness will continue in family life. You should be careful with any kind of paperwork today

Pisces

Your day will be better today. An increase in your wealth is possible. Planning to go somewhere with friends may get canceled today. Today one should avoid getting involved in useless things. There will be sweetness in married life. For migraine problems, you should meet a good doctor today. You can take advice, you will get relief. There is a possibility of getting good news. Today will be a good day for students. You may get some good news related to competitive exams.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, December 4: Good day in business for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News