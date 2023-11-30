Horoscope Today, December 1: Growth in business for Virgos; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 1, 2023:

Horoscope Today, December 1, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Chaturthi and Friday of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 3:32 pm today. There will be Shukla Yoga tonight at 8:03 pm. Also, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will remain till 4:40 pm today. Apart from this, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 4:40 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 1, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a relaxing day for women of this zodiac sign, they can spend time in online shopping. People looking for a job may get a call for a job in a multinational company today. There will be sweetness in married life today. Family members will help with household chores. If you want to buy electronic goods then you can buy it today. The economic aspect will remain strong. The decision of any court case will come in your favor today.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today people will be impressed by your playful nature. Today it would be better for you to listen to the opinions of your elders and accept them. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then wait for a while. The work thought about for a long time will be completed today. Due to this the economic situation will improve significantly. Today your boss may praise you after seeing your work. Will go to a religious place with your mother. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. The day is good for people associated with politics, the old work done will be appreciated. Today, you will get a positive response if you present your matter to your superior. Women can prepare and feed something sweet to their spouse today, sweetness will increase in the relationship between the two. Health will be much better today than before. People associated with architecture may get good job offers. Father will spend time with children. Today you need to take special care of your health.

Cancer

Today you will spend time with family. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. Today is a very good day for tent houses. Old stuck money will be returned today. The financial aspect will be stronger than before. Eat fruits to keep your health fit, you will get benefits. You will get mental peace by devoting your mind to religious activities. You will continue to get support from elders in the house. Today is going to be a good day for students. There are chances of getting success.

Leo

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your work will be done easily. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Children associated with science may get good job offers. You can go out with a friend in connection with business. Lovemates will go somewhere today. Today your married life is going to be wonderful. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of the little guest. Students will make up their minds to fill out the form for any competitive examination.

Virgo

Today is going to be favorable for you. All the family members will enjoy recreational activities together today. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. Today there are chances of growth in your business. The economic aspect will remain stronger than before. Do not get angry at any family member without any reason. Today we will plan to play games with brother and sister. Today you will be successful in completing the work that was pending for many days.

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be sudden profit from somewhere in the business. This will further strengthen your financial position. If you start any work today with the blessings of your parents, you will definitely be success. Will help the needy today. People will praise you, your name will be in the society. Do not hurry in doing any work today, otherwise, that work may have to be done again. Students will be successful in completing their project today.

Scorpio

Today luck will fully support you. If you are planning to buy new land, then definitely take the opinion of the elders in the house. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. There is a need to work a little more, there are chances of getting success. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, this will maintain sweetness in the relationship. There will be discussion on some important matter with the family in the evening. People working abroad will get a chance to meet their families today.

Sagittarius

Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. The hard work that has been going on for many days will bear fruit today. Today you may get some big responsibility which you will fulfill very well. Today many people around you will give you advice to complete some work. Maintain trust in your spouse, relationships will become stronger. You will be fine today in terms of health. Today any family problem that has been going on for many days will end and there will be prosperity in the house. People doing the stationery business will get better profits than expected today.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today is going to be beneficial for engineers of this zodiac sign. Today you will be able to deal with the ups and downs in your career. But you will get some relief with the help of some experienced seniors. Today you will spend more time at home with children. Parents can also give some good advice to children. Students will get to learn something new online today. You will get support from your father in carrying forward your business. Your health will be good today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will face many challenges but you will be successful in facing them boldly. Today will prove to be successful for students of this zodiac sign. Today is going to be a great day to make career-related choices. You have to be cautious about your health today. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. Today is a good day for the newly married couple, they will plan to watch a movie.

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. People working will get opportunities for promotion. You may be honoured for your efficiency in the office. The existing dispute with a friend will end today. Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with your family. Today all the problems going on in your life will be solved. Women may be busy with household chores today, children will help them. Doing yoga today will improve your health.

