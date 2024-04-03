Horoscope Today, April 4: Cancerians should stop overthinking; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 4: Know about all zodiac sign

Today's Horoscope for April 4th 2024: Today is the tenth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Dashami Tithi will last till 4.15 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 1:15 pm today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 8:12 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 4, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, family advice will be important for you. Today your material comforts will increase. Students will try something new today, you need to make some changes in your daily routine. You will get a chance to talk to some special people on some important matter in the office, you should take full advantage of it. In the evening, we will go for dinner with the family in a good restaurant. In terms of health, you will remain healthy today. Today you will be able to hone your talent properly. Today has brought good results for the students of political science of this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today will be a normal day for you. Today even your opponents will appreciate your work. Today you will handle all the work with your intelligence. People working will get help from colleagues so that their work will be completed quickly. Today you may have to go out of the state for business. Awareness about competition will arise among the students of this zodiac sign. Today you will get a chance to help someone in need. You will receive some good news related to children. Today you will have a party with your family due to sudden financial gain. Today you will be able to solve even the biggest problems easily.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today you will get back the stuck money, which will further strengthen your financial position. Today you will think of contributing to social work. You will get benefits in business by working in a planned manner. You will face many challenges in office work today. Making decisions with patience will open your chances of success. Traveling for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. Will go somewhere with lovemate. Students will get success today. Today is a very good day to resolve legal issues. Small children of this zodiac sign may get a gift from their father today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your colleagues in the office will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Your spouse will give you happiness today. Today you will get support from your parents in your work, due to which your work will be completed on time. Today you need to be a little careful while talking to someone. You will have a good time in the evening with friends. You will discuss with someone about taking the business forward. If you keep doing some work today without wasting your free time, you will be saved from overthinking. as far as possible

Will help others.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will buy the things you need due to sudden financial gain. There will be more sweetness in married life. Today is going to be a very good day for people associated with politics, they will get some new responsibility in the party. Students will achieve success in competitive examinations. Your respect and honor will increase in society today. You will be very excited to get a promotion as well as an increment in office. If you want to buy new land then the day is auspicious. Today there are chances of business growth also.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today has brought happiness to you. There are signs of getting some good news today. You will feel like helping someone. Some people may plan against you. You should be a little careful with such people. Today your creative talent will be openly revealed to people. Your financial condition will improve. Will plan some religious function with parents. Today you will feel healthy. You will spend some happy moments with your spouse. Today you will go to the market to buy household items.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today your day will be full of busyness. Today you should avoid getting into the trouble of old things. Some people may oppose you due to getting angry on small things, you should control your anger. You will learn something new from the elders in the house. Today your long pending work will be completed and you will get mental peace. You will also be very active socially. Your desire to do some new work may be fulfilled. Your children will live up to your expectations today. People working in jobs should maintain full focus on their work today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. Some new ways to expand your business will come to your mind. You must share your thoughts with your father, this will provide solutions to the problems going on in your life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. In terms of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders in the house. Changing your place of work will bring changes in your energy. Your positive image will be created in the eyes of people. If you have many tasks at your disposal, you won't know which one to do first and which one later. Computer students will get a chance to learn well.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to some temple where you will find happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. The atmosphere will be pleasant if a member of the family gets a government job, but does not make any big investment under the influence of any person. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Today you will be a little hesitant in taking new responsibilities, there may be some reduction in your efforts. There will be better coordination with your spouse. Will spend time with friends remembering old things. Do exercise this morning, it will increase your positive energy.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today your day will be busy. Your boss may assign you some new responsibility, which you will do with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will remain strong. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today you will get support from parents in financial matters and you will also get help from friends. Today you will take special care of your parents. One of your friends may come to your house for a party. Your wish to buy a new property will be fulfilled.

Lucky colour- yellow

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today, it may take you more time to complete your daily tasks. It will be better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in your business. Touch the feet of elders, your wealth will increase. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business, it would be better to do a market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibilities, which you will be successful in completing very well. People associated with the field of art will get good profits.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today your important work will be completed with the help of elders in the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Today your spouse will try to understand everything you say, this will bring newness to relationships. You will feel good by contributing to social work. Troubles will go away from home. You can plan to watch a movie at home with brother and sister. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today, auspicious events will be organized at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)