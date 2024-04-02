Horoscope Today, April 3: Aquarius to get financial benefits; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 3

Horoscope Today April 3 2024: Today is the ninth date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Navami Tithi will last till 6:30 pm today. Shiva Yoga will continue till 4.09 pm today. Also, Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain till 9.47 pm tonight. Apart from this, Venus will enter Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra at 9.30 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 03 April 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will meet someone whose words will have a deep impact on your life. Someone related to your past may contact you tomorrow and make this day memorable. Seeing your good work in the office, your colleagues will learn something new from you. You will become a source of inspiration for people, this will make you feel proud. Helping a poor person will give them peace of mind. You will discuss new ways of working with your friends and you will get new ideas. One should avoid trusting people excessively in money matters. It would be better to think before lending money to someone.

Taurus

Today, due to good profits in business, you will think of opening your new branch from your home. With full support from your family, you will be able to solve any major problem. If you think practically today, your balanced attitude will benefit you. Today is an auspicious day for people of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of music. It will be better for you if you avoid unnecessary arguments with anyone today. You may be excited about something. Work pressure may suddenly increase in the workplace. You may not get enough time to complete the work.

Gemini

You will avoid arguing with someone close to you, which will save you time. Today in the office people will praise you for your dressing sense. The ongoing discord between lovemates will end today, people will understand each other's feelings. Your respect will increase in the society due to your good works. It would be better to make contact with other people regarding business. There are chances of you getting more profits in business today. Make a budget for your income and expenses, only then you can consider saving some money for the future.

Cancer

You can start the work which you were thinking of doing for a long time from today. Will actively participate in charity work. The ongoing dispute between brothers and sisters will end through talks. Soon you will get good results of your work. Those people who were against you can also extend their hand of friendship to you today. Students can make some changes in their studies today. Continue your hard work. There are chances that you will get success soon. All your problems will be solved.

Leo

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Due to being too busy, you will not be able to pay attention to your surroundings. Love and trust towards loved ones will increase. You will perform well in all areas. You will live up to the expectations of your family members as you will fulfil the promises made to them. You will move forward wisely in creative work. The atmosphere will be pleasant due to the arrival of a guest at your house today. Most of your efforts will be successful. Some of your important work may be completed. Someone close to you may try to betray you.

Virgo

Do not be hasty in any legal matters today. If you maintain control over your expenses, you will be saved from future problems. Today you will complete your work at a normal pace. If you want to start some new work then the day is auspicious, you can do it, there are good chances of getting success in your work. Today your spouse may be success in their career. Maintain a balance between your income and expenditure.

Libra

Today you will receive income from more than one source. Be careful in matters of governance and administration. Today investment-related matters will gain momentum. Trust a stranger thoughtfully today. Students can get relief from mental burdens. You will move ahead in the field of competition. Today, happiness will increase in your married life. Today your expenses may increase. You need to make some changes in your habits. You can travel to some religious place with your spouse.

Scorpio

The day will be good from a health point of view. Today your increasing expenses can cause problems, hence try to stick to a budget. Do not make any property deal in haste. People working in political fields will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path to your progress in the workplace will be paved. Today we will make plans to solve some old problems.

Sagittarius

Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet some new people. You will make a list of your important tasks, which will be successful to a great extent. Today you will get ample support and cooperation from your elders. Today you will get relief from the problems coming in your education, you will be happy. Will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. Will move forward with faith and belief in religious activities.

Capricorn

Today, before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from your parents. Today, if you pay full attention to the policies and rules in government work, it will be easier for you to work. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in financial matters. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today we will complete all responsibilities on time. Keep your distance from unknown people. You may meet an old friend after a long gap.

Aquarius

Today your mind will be towards religious activities. Your work will be appreciated by people. Today you will have to work hard to get financial benefits. You will get the fruits of your hard work. Parents can take their children out for fun. Women will plan some of their work. You need to be careful while driving. Also, while discussing any matter, you should exercise control over your speech.

Pisces

Your hard work for some work will bear fruits. Today will be a favourable day for my career. You will be happy when some work is completed. Today everyone at the workplace will listen carefully to what you say. You will get full support from seniors in your work. You will get the opportunity of sudden financial gain in business. In matters of health, you will feel refreshed. You will get many new and good experiences. All your work will be completed easily.