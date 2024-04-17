Horoscope Today, April 18: New source of income for Sagittarius on cards; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 18: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 18, 2024: Today is the tenth day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Dashami tithi will last till 5.32 pm today. Today, there will be Ravi Yoga which brings success in all tasks throughout the day and night. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:57 am today morning, after which Magha Nakshatra will appear. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 18, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Keep your behavior flexible and be willing to understand what others say. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Responsibility may increase in business matters. Today your financial condition will be better than before. Today, do not let any kind of confusion dominate you and you will also have to control your behavior. Otherwise, your behaviour may create problems for you at some point.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today you may benefit in business. You will get help from colleagues to complete any important work in the office. It will be better for you to stay away from court matters. You need to take special care of your health. Lovemates will plan to travel somewhere. You can discuss any important topic with family members in the evening. There is a possibility of some major changes in the economic situation. Your health will be better.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

You will feel happy by completing some work today. By evening you will receive some good news, which will fill the atmosphere of your house with happiness. People around will be pleased with your personality. You will remain full of freshness. Your day will go better with your lovemate. People will be impressed by your words. The pace of planned actions will be strengthened. You will get many opportunities for financial gain. There are chances of some business changes. These changes will be in your favour. Happiness will come in your life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today your day will be profitable. Family advice will be beneficial for you today. Today one of your special relatives will take help from you. Today your mind will be more engaged in worship. Will go to visit some temples with the family. Today is a favourable day for software engineers of this zodiac sign. You will receive a call for a job from a multinational company. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing for the competition while staying away from home will soon get success.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity nearby. Today, talking or consulting with others on some matters will be beneficial. Will think and plan about important work and relationships. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. If you try afresh today, you can succeed. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Today I will concentrate on work. Today you may get support from an experienced person.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work you want to complete today, will be completed. You can go to a friend's house to meet him. Officers will be happy with your work. You may remain engrossed in some thought. You will try to come in contact with new people, this will benefit you. You can organise a party for the children at home. Students of this zodiac sign will get guidance from the teacher. You will progress a lot in life.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today, if you get help from your parents in your work, it will be completed soon. Keep distance from negative thoughts. You should avoid loan transactions today. Today you will feel healthy. Students of this zodiac sign will have a good day today. You will give impetus to good works by joining social service. There are chances of you getting selected for a government job. Avoid trusting any unknown person. The newlyweds will go somewhere today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today your day will be more profitable than usual. You will meet your childhood friend today. Also, childhood memories will be refreshed. Your pending work will be completed today. The youth of this zodiac sign who are interested in sports will have a good day today. Receiving some good news will create a festive atmosphere at home. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today there will be some kind of fear in your mind but there is nothing to be afraid of, it could be due to your overthinking.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

The day can be called auspicious for you. Today you will fulfill your responsibilities well. You will be successful to a great extent in completing your work. From your side, you will have to be positive on every matter. Be patient and polite. Today you can discuss some old problems with friends, this may also give you a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you may get new income sources. Your interest in work may increase. Business will be good. Unnecessary expenses may be reduced. Lovemates will plan to go out somewhere today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to complete your work peacefully today. Today you can also settle old liabilities. Today you can get success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Have patience and understanding. Today your money may be used in family matters. There are chances of meeting big people. Today you will plan to start some new work. Today you will feel like learning new things. You will get happiness from the progress of your children.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will try to move forward only by taking advice from someone older than you or someone more experienced. Today we will complete any difficult task with hard work, patience, and wisdom. You may have many responsibilities today. Time can be spent with children, family members, and friends. Today the employment situation is likely to be better than before and you may get new offers. Auspicious activities can be planned in the family.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is a good day for you. You can talk to someone for a transfer or promotion and you will get success in this. There are chances of work being completed. Today you will plan to be successful in your career, the benefits of which you will see in the coming days. You may get a new job offer today. There are chances of improvement in the financial situation. If someone challenges you in your workplace or business, be patient. Your relationship with your lovemate will be good. Control your expenses today. Married life will be happy. Today you will also get vehicle pleasure.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)