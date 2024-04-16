Horoscope Today, April 17: Pending work to complete for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 17: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 17, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Navami Tithi will last till 3.15 pm today. Today is the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri. Also today there will be Ravi Yoga throughout the day and night. Apart from this, after crossing the whole day and night, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7.57 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 17, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today you will get some important work done by your father. There will be more sweetness in relationships with your spouse. Today new thoughts will come to your mind, but you will have to control your mind. Do not get into arguments with anyone. To improve marital life, do not indulge in any kind of misunderstanding. Today you will plan some new work. Visit Lord Ram's temple, your pending work will be completed.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

Today, on the ninth day of Navratri, the blessings of Lord Shri Ram will be upon you. Today you will be successful in all your tasks to a great extent. Women of this zodiac sign will get some good news today. Today your financial aspect will be even better than before. You will get support from your parents, due to which you will be able to move ahead in life. You will feel relieved as the office work that has been pending for several days is completed. Offer Kheer to Lord Shri Ram, and your prestige in the society will increase.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Today you will decide to buy property. Completion of any pending work will give you happiness. By evening you will receive some good news, which will fill the atmosphere of your house with happiness. People around will be pleased with your personality. Today you will be full of freshness. New happiness will come in married life. Today is a good day for lovers.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

With the support of your family, you will be successful in handling everything well. Today you will be lost in thoughts about something. Today you will meet new people, who will bring financial benefits to your business in the future. You can plan to organise a party at home. Today, on the ninth day of Navratri, you will decide to organize some religious rituals at home. Offer sattu made from gram to Shri Ram Ji today, you will complete every task well.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get help from friends on some important tasks. You will get back the money that was stuck for many days today. Today has brought better results for students. You will get success in any competitive examination given earlier. The economic situation will be stable. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Today you will be interested in some religious work. Perform Havan at home, business will increase.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

You need to increase your work efficiency. Today your work will be appreciated among people. Today you will have to work a little harder to get financial benefits. You will make plans for some new work. Be careful while driving today. You should exercise control over your speech while discussing any matter. There are chances of getting good financial profit in business. Chant Gayatri Mantra, you will get relief from your enemies.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today your money will be spent on some work for the children. Some people will be greatly influenced by your behaviour today. You will get help from people in your work. Your relationships will get stronger with the help of mutual trust. Any special wish of yours which was unfulfilled for a long time will be fulfilled today. The cooperation received from officials in the office will increase your enthusiasm. In terms of work, you need to increase contact with experienced people. Take blessings of the elders of the house, your mind will remain happy throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio

If you want to express your feelings to someone, then today is going to be a very good day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the office. This will keep your mind happy. Family relationships will improve today. Your interest in artistic works will increase. You should consult friends before starting any new project. Today your mind will be engaged in worship throughout the day. Recite Ram Rakshastroth, you will get success in all your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. People will be impressed by your performance today. You may benefit in business. You will get help from a colleague to complete any important work in the office and you will also achieve success in your work. Avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone today. Today there is a need to take special care of your health. You should discuss some important topics with family members in the evening. Donate barley to the needy, business will increase.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn

Today you will share some business matters with your spouse. You will get cooperation from all the members of the family in completing the family work. Today your classmates will take help from you to understand any question. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. Today is going to be a great day for you in terms of health. Today, perform Aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with your family, your financial condition will be good.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

Today you will think of starting a new business. Today your financial situation will improve. Today the stars of your fortune will be high. Today all your work will be accomplished and you will have a wonderful day. Sweetness will increase in the relationship of the newly married couple. Today will be successful in terms of professional progress as well as health. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you may meet your old friends. Visit Goddess Durga's temple. there will be happiness in life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. The hard work done in some work will bear fruits today. Today will be a favourable day for career. Unfinished work in the office will be completed today, you will get full support from seniors in your work. If you do business then there is a possibility of financial gain today. People associated with government institutions will have a wonderful day. Today you will have to do office work at home. Offer sweets to Lord Ram today, problems will be solved.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9