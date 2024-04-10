Horoscope Today, April 11: New changes arising for Scorpions; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 11, 2024: Today is Tritiya Tithi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Tritiya Tithi will last till 3.04 pm today, the third day of Chaitra Navratri. After passing the whole day and night today, Ayushman Yoga will remain till 4.29 am tomorrow. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 1:38 pm tonight. Apart from this, the Gangaur fast will also be observed today. Today is also Matsya Jayanti. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 11, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you will participate enthusiastically in social work. Children today need to concentrate on their studies. Offer sweets to your mother, there will be sweetness in family relationships.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today there are chances of you getting some good news from someone close to you. You will get the pleasure of a new religious place. You can start a new business. Your interactions with your relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start some new work. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, you will get freedom from unwanted fear.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will prove to be a milestone in life. You will have family responsibilities, which you will fulfill. Today you may become a little emotional on some personal matters. The teacher will attend a meeting today. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga with family, family harmony will become stronger.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. By exercising patience today, stalled plans will be successful. You will get relief from the problem of depression. Today you will think about learning a new language. Today neighbors will help you in completing your tasks. Pray to Maa Chandraghanta, your health will remain good.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Luck will be with you throughout the day today. Today your pending work will be completed. People will be impressed by your words and will want to talk to you. Today your mind will be happy with the help of an unknown person. Happiness will remain intact in married life. Offer cardamom to Goddess Durga, negativity will be removed from the house.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today your day is going to be normal. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today your elder brother will discuss an important topic with you. Today is going to be a good day from the health point of view. Take blessings of Goddess, you will get success in your work.

Lucky colour- green

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, family members will be able to find a solution to any problem at home through mutual harmony, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Progress will kiss your feet today. Students preparing for competitive exams will get good news today. Offer flowers to Maa Chandraghanta, pending work will be completed.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today all your problems will be solved in a jiffy. Your good qualities will be discussed at home. Family members will seem very happy with the work done by you. Some new changes can also be made in the long-running plan today. The work done by you in the society will be greatly appreciated. Offer honey to Goddess Durga, your name will be high in the society.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. You may get good news from someone through telecommunication, there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Health will be better than before. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can try something new and you will get good results. Apply kumkum tilak to the mother, there will be an increase in wealth.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will help others in every possible way. You may be interested in the field of literature. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the media world will spend their day completing a project. Today you need to be especially careful while driving. Worship Goddess Chandraghanta, happiness, and prosperity will increase.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are going to gain more money than expected. Today your work will be completed easily. Students in the commerce field will get to learn something new today. Your knowledge will increase. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society, people will appreciate your creativity. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, health will improve.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today will be a day that will bring good results for you. You will contact a politician. You will speed up all your pending work with full confidence, you may need other colleagues to add to your plan. You will be devotional today, you will get the privilege of serving animals and your company will increase. Burn camphor in front of Maa Durga, all your work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)