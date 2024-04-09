Horoscope Today, April 10: Health related problems to end for Pisceans; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 10: Know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 10th 2024: Today is the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 5.33 pm today. Today is the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Preeti Yoga will start from 10.38 am today morning till 7.18 am tomorrow. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 3.05 pm tonight. Today is the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Apart from this, the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 10th April 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. Today is a favorable time to make new plans. You will get meaningful results of your hard work and efforts. People associated with politics are expected to get some special achievement. Financial situation will also improve. Offer sweets to goddess Brahmacharini, your health will remain good.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be improvement in the current business activities. There is also a possibility of getting a new contract. If you are thinking of investing then do it immediately. You can participate in some religious function with your family, which will make you feel good. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today your mind will be full of new enthusiasm. You need to socialize with honest people. Today, you will maintain coordination between yourself and your employees in the work area. Time is favorable for business-related work. There are chances of promotion soon for people doing government jobs. Today your married life is going to be happy. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. If you are a writer then today you will start a new creation. Today there is a need to gather our energy and make new policies again. It is also a good day to put your plans into action. You will get guidance from a senior member in resolving the matter related to ancestral property. Offer red chunari to Mother Brahmacharini, the problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today your financial position will be strong. Today all work will go smoothly. But interrupting colleagues too much in their work and maintaining discipline can affect their work efficiency. There will be some relief from office workload today. You will talk to a relative on the phone. Family relationships will get stronger. Start a new work by taking the name of Maa Brahmacharini, you will get success.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today your day has brought happiness. Today, due to personal commitments, your presence at work will be very less, but all work will be done smoothly. People working today may get some good news related to promotion. Students will be interested in studies today. Meditate on Maa Brahmacharini, you will get back the stuck money.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today your day will be favorable for you. Today, plans for festival related activities will be made at home. If you are thinking of investing money on some important work, then take the decision immediately. You can also plan on any change related to decoration in the house. Some religious work will also be completed. Children's health will be good. Burn camphor in front of Goddess Brahmacharini, family members will agree with you.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, due to the moderate income situation, you will definitely take care of the budget. Stop unnecessary expenses. You will have to make efforts to maintain cordial relations with your brothers. Today we will plan to go somewhere with a friend. Today you should avoid eating fried foods and take care of your health. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today your day will be more beneficial than before. Today is a favorable time to improve the working system. Also, support from family members can help you in taking decisions. You may also get special honor due to your commendable work. The youth of this zodiac sign will be conscious about their future. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today your day will be better. Today, favorable results of your hard work and ability are going to emerge. You will feel relaxed as some long standing problem gets resolved. Many types of beneficial and relaxing situations are being created at this time. You will have a friendship with an office colleague, which will last for a long time. Today is going to be a happy day for your lovemate. Bow your head before Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. Today, getting solution to any family related problem will create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. There are possibilities of increase in happiness and prosperity. You will also spend a peaceful time in any religious activity with the family. Children will get support from some influential person in the house. Fold your hands in front of Goddess Brahmacharini, the blessings of the elders will be on you.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

The problems that started without any reason today will be completely eliminated by the grace of Mother. By working with wisdom and discretion today, every bet will be in your favor. You will also get a chance to spend quality time with family and friends. By exercising, health related problems will go away. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the loaned money.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)