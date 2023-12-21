Horoscope 2024: From Leo to Aries, luckiest zodiac signs to get married next year

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope 2024 for marriage

The position of planets and stars is going to change in the new year. In such a situation, 12 zodiac signs are going to be affected. Many zodiac signs have strong chances of marriage in the new year. Jupiter and Venus must be auspicious in the marriage horoscope. In the new year, there are five such zodiac signs whose presence of Venus and Jupiter in their horoscope will create chances of marriage. Aries, Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Aries

The new year is going to be very good for people of this zodiac sign. There are strong chances of marriage in the new year for an unmarried person. The clarinet of the Aries zodiac sign will play. Marital relationships with spouses will become stronger. You are going to be successful in a love marriage too.

Taurus

The new year i.e. 2024 is going to be good for the people of this zodiac sign. If you have been searching for your life partner for a long time, then your search is going to end in the new year. You will get married in the new year. After marriage, the trust of both of you towards each other is going to increase.

Leo

The new year is going to be very special for people of this zodiac sign in terms of love relationships. From a marriage point of view, the new year i.e. 2024 is going to be auspicious and fruitful. There are strong chances of marriage. In matters of love relationships, both the boy and the girl can get consent from their families. Due to Venus and Jupiter being strong, there are chances of marriage.

Sagittarius

The new year is going to be great for people of this zodiac sign in terms of marriage. Many changes are going to come in the lives of bachelors. Due to the strong position of Venus in the horoscope, whatever obstacles are coming in the way of marriage will be removed and chances of marriage will be created.

Pisces

The new year is going to be very auspicious for people of this zodiac sign. Jupiter is going to be strong in the horoscope of a person of Pisces zodiac sign, due to which there are strong chances of marriage in the new year i.e. 2024. People who are in a relationship and want to marry their partner are going to be successful.

