Chandra Grahan 2023 LIVE: Visibility in India, how to watch the first lunar eclipse of this year

Chandra Grahan 2023 Live Updates: Today, a rare coincidence is taking place as the lunar eclipse and Buddha Purnima are on the same day -May 5. There is also Vaishakh Purnima today which is very auspicious. The Chandra Grahan will start at 8.45 pm and end at 1:02 am on May 6. It is a penumbral lunar eclipse but won't be visible in India. It will be a relatively subtle astronomical event, as the Moon will only pass through the Earth's penumbral shadow.

Last month on April 20, the first solar eclipse took place. If you are looking forward to see Chandra Grahan today, here's everything you need to know about its visibility.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Visibility in India

The first lunar eclipse of this year will be seen in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. According to timeanddate.com, this lunar eclipse can be seen in some parts of India. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be seen directly without any harm. The effect of a penumbral eclipse can be barely perceptible

New Delhi: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Mumbai: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Gurugram: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Hyderabad: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Bengaluru: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Chennai: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Kolkata: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Bhopal: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Chandigarh: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Imphal: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Itanagar: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Patna: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Ahmedabad: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Visakhapatnam: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Guwahati: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Ranchi: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

Chandra Grahan 2023: Live Streaming

The lunar eclipse will be live-streamed by several YouTube channels including NASA. It will also be available to watch on the timeanddate.com website and its YouTube channel. Also, you can watch it online on the 'Royal Observatory Greenwich' YouTube channel.

During the Chandra Grahan and its sutak period, it is advised not to do any auspicious work. The sutak period of a lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before the phenomenon.

Know what suggestions Acharya Indu Prakash has for Chandra Grahan:

