Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2024

Turmoil in Maharashtra politics after Ashok Chavan quits Congress, BJP may offer Rajya Sabha seat, several Congress MLAs may also quit

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins confidence vote in Assembly, Awadh Bihari Choudhary removed from Speaker’s post

Union Ministers hold talks with farmer leaders to stall ‘Delhi Chalo’ march tomorrow, Delhi-Haryana borders closed

