Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Turmoil in Maharashtra politics after Ashok Chavan quits Congress, BJP may offer Rajya Sabha seat, several Congress MLAs may also quit
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins confidence vote in Assembly, Awadh Bihari Choudhary removed from Speaker’s post
- Union Ministers hold talks with farmer leaders to stall ‘Delhi Chalo’ march tomorrow, Delhi-Haryana borders closed
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.