Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

February 12, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma - February 12, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Turmoil in Maharashtra politics after Ashok Chavan quits Congress, BJP may offer Rajya Sabha seat, several Congress MLAs may also quit
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wins confidence vote in Assembly, Awadh Bihari Choudhary removed from Speaker’s post
  • Union Ministers hold talks with farmer leaders to stall ‘Delhi Chalo’ march tomorrow, Delhi-Haryana borders closed

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

