Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 25, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “I have retired from wrestling, Let suspended WFI, Centre sort out issues

PM Narendra Modi invites bishops to his home on Christmas , BJP chief JP Nadda visits Delhi cathedral

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah caught in a bind over lifting ban on ‘hijab’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.