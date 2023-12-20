Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 20, 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Jat community calls Khap Panchayat, demands apology from TMC MP for mimicking Vice President Dhankhar

Fresh differences surface in Opposition alliance, SP opposes Congress’ proposal to induct BSP, Congress, Shiv Sena at loggerheads in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha passes 3 bills to replace Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Evidence Act

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.