Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Outrage as Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha chairman in Parliament premises
- Opposition INDIA bloc decides to complete seat-sharing within 3 weeks, adopts resolution on EVMs
- PM Narendra Modi tells BJP MPs, opposition is disrupting Parliament as it is rattled by defeats in 3 states
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.