Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi tells voters: “Corrupt will have to go to jail, this is Modi’s guarantee”
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells MP rally: “Agniveer scheme will be scrapped if party comes to power”
- Trinamool Congress leaders meet Election Commissioners, demand CBI, ED heads be replaced
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.