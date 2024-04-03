Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra wants to contest from Amethi, Will Sonia Gandhi oblige?
- Rahul Gandhi, Left rival Annie Raja file nominations in Wayanad, Kerala, Annie describes Rahul as “outsider who can’t speak Malayalam”
- Samajwadi Party facing rebellion in Moradabad, Rampur, Badaun after Akhilesh Yadav changed candidates
