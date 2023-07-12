'Where was BJP's fact-finding team when Manipur was burning?' Mamata Banerjee attacks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing on the Bharatiya Janata Party as a BJP's fact-finding team has arrived here to probe the panchayat poll violence. Lashing out at BJP, Banerjee questioned, "Where was the fact-finding team when Manipur was burning?" Highlighting the Assam violence during the NRC protest, the West Bengal CM again lambasted the Centre.

Banerjee took a swipe at Centre

"Where was the fact-finding team when Manipur was burning? Where was this team when Assam was burning due to NRC? How many commissions visited these places?" Banerjee attacked the Centre.

"I am giving police free hand to take action"

She further claimed that teams that visited the state in the past few years are "BJP provocation committees". "Within 2 years, close to 154 teams have visited West Bengal. These are BJP provocation committees, not the fact-finding committees. It is unfortunate that so many died (during WB Panchayat polls). They are victims of circumstances. I have told the police to take action," the TMC supremo added.

Banerjee announced compensation amount

Mamata Banerjee announced compensation amounts for those who lost their lives in the recent violence that erupted during the West Bengal Panchayat Polls. As per Banerjee, the state government will provide Rs 2 lakh compensation and a special home guard job to the relative of the deceased.

"The 19 people who have died will be provided Rs 2 lakhs compensation and a special home guard job. These comprise 10 from TMC. We will not differentiate based on the party they belong to, all those who have died will be given compensation and job from the government," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced.

Fact-finding team arrived in West Bengal

A BJP fact-finding team on Wednesday has arrived here to probe the poll violence and assess the situation. The four-member team led by former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it plans to visit north and south Bengal districts.

“Violence and killings during rural polls are unacceptable. So many people have been killed; why have so many people had to die in this election? We will visit the violence-hit areas of north and south Bengal. Later, we will submit our report to our national president JP Nadda,” Prasad told reporters at the airport.

Team also includes...

Besides Prasad, the team includes Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy, and Rekha Verma.

West Bengal panchayat poll violence

During the panchayat polls on Saturday, violence rocked the state and claimed at least 15 lives. However, three more were murdered on counting day on Wednesday.

Since the announcement of the panchayat election in West Bengal, a total of 33 people have lost their lives in poll-related violence, with the ruling party suffering 60 per cent of the deaths.