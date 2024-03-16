Sheikh Shahjahan's brother, two others arrested by CBI in Sandeshkhali case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village.

West Bengal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three people in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident including the brother of the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shajahan.

The three people have been held for allegedly being involved in the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5 in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Sheikh Shahjahan's brother Sheikh Alomgir, Mafaujar Molla, TMC's Sandeshkhali student wing chief and one localite Sirajul Molla have been held by the CBI. They will be produced in a local court on Sunday.

All three were nabbed by the central probing agency after a detailed questioning.

With these arrests, the number of people nabbed by the CBI in the case has increased to 14.

The agency suspects that these people were allegedly part of the attack on ED officials on January 5 and instigated a crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, they said.

Sheikh Shahjahan arrested on February 29

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam.

The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him. He was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

On March 10, the court sent him to CBI custody for four days which was later extended by another eight days -- till March 22.

The CBI has taken over the investigation in three cases related to incidents on January 5, when the ED team was attacked by an around 1,000-strong mob. A former state minister has been arrested in the ration scam case.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29, a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal Police could arrest him.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | 'Not pushed physically, rather a force or sensation': Clarifies hospital on Mamata Banerjee injuries