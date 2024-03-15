'Not pushed physically, rather a force or sensation': Clarifies hospital on Mamata Banerjee injuries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a major injury on her forehead, was 'not pushed physically' from behind by anyone, clarified SSKM Hospital on Friday. The clarification came a day after state-run SSKM Hospital said that the Chief Minister had a fall 'due to some push'.

"She was not pushed physically from behind by anyone. Rather, it felt like a force or sensation that caused her to stumble and sustain injuries," said SSKM Hospital on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee suffers major head injury

West Bengal CM Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered an injury on her forehead and had to be admitted to hospital for a few hours, the Trinamool Congress said. The pictures posted by TMC showed her lying on the hospital bed and blood stains on her forehead. The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned after attending a programme, her family said.

She was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged. She was then taken back home.

A senior official of the state administration has stated that Banerjee's health condition is "stable" today. "The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. This morning there will be another assessment of her condition," the official told PTI on Friday morning.

Here's what SSKM Hospital said earlier

Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, the director of the state-run SSKM hospital, stated that the Chief Minister was admitted to the facility with a "history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind."

Referring to SSKM Hospital's bulletin that the CM had a fall "due to some push", the police officer, however, declined to comment on whether they were planning to record the CM's statement or lodge any suo moto complaint in this regard.

"As of now, there has been no complaint lodged in connection with the fall of the CM. We have increased the security around the CM's residence," he told PTI, adding that they were looking whether there was any security lapse or not.

Banerjee gets a "Z+ category" cover and has a special team of officers looking after her security and even at her residence.

