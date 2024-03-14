Mamata Banerjee suffers major head injury, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Follow us on Image Source : X West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a major injury. The pictures posted by TMC showed her lying on the hospital bed and blood stains on her forehead.

"Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers," TMC's official handle posted on X.

She was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The details of how she received the injury are still awaited.

However, the sources said she was injured at her residence.

"Mamata had a meeting in Ekdalia, Kolkata, and after the public event, she reached home where she slipped and fell. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's mother Lata Banerjee, the Chief Secretary of the state and DGP are present at the hospital. State cabinet minister Firhad has also reached the hospital," they added.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery.

"Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

