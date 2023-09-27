'Mamata's Spain hotel costed Rs 3 lakh a day': Adhir Ranjan takes a dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday took a dig at I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent visit to Spain saying that on the pretext of inviting investments, she went on a tour and returned after having fun.

"The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) stayed at a hotel in Spain that costs Rs 3 lakh a day. On the pretext of inviting investments, she went on a tour and has returned after having fun," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader further hit out at the Bengal government over rising dengue cases in the state and said, "One district after the other in the state (West Bengal) is getting affected by Dengue... the CM (Mamata Banerjee) goes abroad for a change of environment. We saw she stayed in a hotel charging a tariff of Rs 3 lakh per day in Spain. While there are no industries or businesses in the state there is no shortage of funds for the CM... Now she is experiencing pain in the leg. I pray she gets better soon."

"This is man-made dengue (outbreak in West Bengal). The government had prior knowledge regarding the issue and is not serious about its people. Even the doctors have been instructed not to mention dengue as the cause of death as it will portray the government in bad light," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added.

On Tuesday, BJP has also slammed the Bengal government over dengue management in the state and held a protest rally outside Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.

Party members, including the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and 22 BJP MLAs, attempted to submit a deputation regarding the dengue situation but were halted by police citing security concerns.

ALSO READ | BJP stages protest in West Bengal over dengue outbreak, accuses TMC of 'eyewash' response

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Major tragedy averted after 12-year-old waves red shirt to flag track damage, Railways award him