TMC demands Supreme Court-monitored election after EC orders removal of West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha election 2024: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the removal of West Bengal DGP, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections should be a Supreme Court-monitored election.

Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien alleged that the BJP's tricks are "destroying" institutions like the Election Commission. He wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the EC into "its party office".

'Want Supreme Court-monitored Election'

"BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like Election Commission of India. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Opposition? ECI or His Master's Voice? Transferring officers of elected state governments! For free and fair elections. We want Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024," he said.

EC removes Bengal DGP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and mandated the appointment of Vivek Sahay, once suspended by the poll panel, as the new state police chief.

This decision followed the removal of the incumbent DGP by the Election Commission earlier today, as part of its efforts to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

Vivek Sahay, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1988 batch, previously held the positions of Director General and Commandant General of Home Guards.

Rajeev Kumar, who assumed the role of DGP last December, has been reassigned to the information and technology department, a role not related to election responsibilities. The decision is viewed as an interim measure by sources.

The transfer of Rajeev Kumar follows his previous exclusion from active election management duties during the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Consequently, the EC instructed the state government to reassign Kumar to a non-election-related position and appoint a junior officer as the temporary DGP.

TMC complaints to EC about PM Modi's model code 'violation'

The Trinamool Congress has also lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's candidate from Varanasi, of violating the model code of conduct. The complaint alleges that Modi has utilised central government funds for his campaign activities.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien stated that a message by the Prime Minister highlighting his government's programs reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force.

The TMC leader claimed that PM Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15.

"By using the office of the prime minister, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission of India," O'Brien said in the complaint.

He urged the EC to ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the BJP and its candidate Modi to withhold from future campaigns at the cost of public exchequer, to withdraw the letter...."

O'Brien said that the cost of sending the prime minister's letter to the electorate should also be included in the accounts of the BJP and Modi against the head "election expenditure."

TMC MP Saket Gokhale also filed a complaint against Prime Minister Modi alleging that he violated the poll code by using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in Andhra Pradesh.

“This is to bring to your urgent notice and to file a formal complaint for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17.03.2024 in the Assembly Constituency of 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh,” Gokhale said in his letter.

