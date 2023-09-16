Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
Bengal: Brawl erupts between TMC and BJP councillors at Kolkata Municipal Corporation | Watch

A brawl erupted between TMC and BJP councillors at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation when a BJP member was having a discussion with the Mayor.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2023 18:37 IST
TMC and BJP councillors entered into a brawl at Kolkata
TMC and BJP councillors entered into a brawl at Kolkata Municipal Corporation

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors entered into a brawl with each other at Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Speaking on the matter, BJP Councillor Sajal Ghosh said, "There was no issue... I was talking light-heartedly with the Mayor... Suddenly they came and attacked me... Every month there are attacks on us in the Corporation and today it happened in the House... If the situation is like this with people's representatives then what is the situation of the public... They have also given me show cause notice now... I exposed one of their scams and that's why they did not want us to speak..."

