West Bengal: Ex-VCs demand apology and compensation from Governor over defamation

Twelve former vice-chancellors of different state universities in West Bengal have sent a legal notice to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, asking him to apologise within 15 days for allegedly defaming them. The former vice-chancellors are demanding that Bose withdraw his statement that they had to resign as per the order of the Supreme Court because their appointments were not as per norms. They have also demanded a public apology and compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for each of them.

This action follows Governor Bose's statements regarding allegations of corruption, sexual harassment, and political interference against some former VCs, which were made in a video message. The Educationists' Forum, representing pro-Trinamool Congress ex-VCs and educationists, contends that these accusations were "disrespectful, false, and defamatory." The Forum has warned of defamation cases and fines of Rs 50 lakh for each former VC if an apology is not received.

"We are of the view the honourable chancellor's unsubstantiated comments have maligned the renowned academicians who were functioning as VCs to the best of their ability. We demand that he take back the comments immediately."

“Otherwise, each of the 12 former VCs will be separately sending legal notices to the Chancellor for his defamatory statement,” Educationists' Forum spokesperson Omprkash Mishra told a press conference as quoted by news agency PTI.

Governor CV Anand Bose has been engaged in a dispute with the state government over the appointment of interim VCs in universities, with differing interpretations of the governor's consultation role in these appointments.

