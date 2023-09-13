West Bengal: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in connection with school jobs scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

In connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Wednesday. Speaking to the news agency PTI, an ED official said that Banerjee has been called to provide evidence in the school recruitment irregularities. "Our officers are also likely to ask him a few questions in connection with the scam," the official added.

The Diamond Harbour MP had to skip the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, scheduled for Wednesday in Delhi, as he appeared before the ED sleuths.

TMC leader questions ED's date of summoning

Earlier on Sunday, TMC general secretary Banerjee claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has served a summon on him to appear before it on September 13, the day of the Opposition bloc's coordination committee meeting. "FIRST meet of INDIA's coordination committee is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, ED conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before them on the very same day! One can't help but marvel at the timidity and vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model (sic)," Banerjee posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier in May, Banerjee was questioned for over 9 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

SC stayed HC order imposing Rs 25 lakh on Banerjee

Earlier on May 26, the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court order, which imposed a cost of Rs 25 lakh on Trinamool Congress leader Banerjee while dismissing his plea seeking recall of a previous order pertaining to the probe into the school jobs scam case. A vacation bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and P S Narasimha observed the high court had considered the points raised by Banerjee in his plea but the imposition of cost of Rs 25 lakh was "perhaps not warranted".

(With inputs from PTI)

