West Bengal: Jolt to Mamata govt, SC dismisses pleas challenging HC order on deployment of central forces

Amidst an intense slugfest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Governor CV Ananda Bose over pre-poll violence incidents, the Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a jolt to the former. The apex court dismissed pleas challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat elections.

A vacation bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Manoj Misra said the fact remains that the tenor of the high court order is ultimately to ensure free and fair elections in the state since it is conducting local body polls on a single day.

The high court had on June 15 directed the SEC to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the panchayat elections within 48 hours. The court had noted that no appreciable steps had been taken ever since it passed an order on June 13 to deploy central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process.

The high court had directed the SEC to requisition central forces for deployment in all the districts of the state that were rocked by violence during filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Governor opens front against Mamata

West Bengal Governor on Monday exuded confidence that panchayat election will be held peacefully. The governor has been critical of the TMC government over pre-poll violent incidents. " After this elections, I'm confident that the pallbearers will be disappointed. Elections will be held peacefully. It will be the victory of the people," the Governor said.

The Governor in action

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday evening paid a visit to Canning in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence there over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, an official said.

Bose had paid a visit Bhangore in the same district, where three persons were killed in clashes between two political parties, on Friday. The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

Governor's 'Peace Room'

Hundreds of complaints of physical attack and political intimidation were received at the 'Peace Room' set up by Bose inside the Raj Bhavan. The complaints include the one made by BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who alleged a threat to his life.

At least five people were killed in West Bengal in clashes since last week over filing of nomination papers for the June 8 panchayat polls.

