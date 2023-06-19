'Pallbearers will be dissappointed...': West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on panchayat election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FDDFDF

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday exuded confidence that panchayat election will be held peacefully. The governor has been critical of the TMC government over pre-poll violent incidents.

" After this elections, I'm confident that the pallbearers will be dissappointed. Elections will be held peacefully. It will be the victory of the people," the Governor said.

The Governor in action

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday evening paid a visit to Canning in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence there over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, an official said.

Bose had paid a visit Bhangore in the same district, where three persons were killed in clashes between two political parties, on Friday. The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

Governor's 'Peace Room'

Hundreds of complaints of physical attack and political intimidation were received at the 'Peace Room' set up by Bose inside the Raj Bhavan.

The complaints include the one made by BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who alleged a threat to his life.

"The governor instantly took up Bista's case with the state election commissioner and the chief secretary. The SEC informed that the DM of Darjeeling has been instructed to take immediate action," a official said.

The 'Peace Room', which came about following Bose's recent visits to violence-hit areas in Bhangore and Canning in South 24 Parganas district, has turned out to be an effective grievance redressal platform for people, he said.

"Instant action has been taken by the Peace Room warriors who received the complaints, sorted it out and submitted it to the Governor, for appropriate action," an official statement said.

At least five people were killed in West Bengal in clashes since last week over filing of nomination papers for the June 8 panchayat polls.

(With PTI inputs)