West Bengal: Three killed, several wounded after explosion in bomb-making factory in east midnapore

Three people have been killed after a massive explosion in a bomb-making factory in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Tuesday.

The effect of the blast was gigantic to the point that whole house wherein firework plant was running collapsed totally.

The cops suspect that more bodies will be recuperated after the rescue operation is finished. The injured individuals have been transferred to a nearby hospital, where they are said to be in critical condition.

The police are looking into whether the explosion was caused solely by the fire-crackers that were stored there or by the explosion of crude bombs that might have been made there under the guise of the fire-crackers factory. If the latter, then the explosion would have been caused by the latter.

The local people has asserted that the aforementioned firecracker factory was operating in an entirely illegal manner without the necessary authorisation or supervision from the local administration, which includes the police.

The locals have also claimed that the local administration ignored their repeated pleas for action to be taken against the illegal fire crackers factory that has grown in the area.

Till the time the report was documented, a huge police contingent had shown up at the spot. The cops have cordoned off the entire area.

To review, in the end part of the earlier year, a similar blast happened in Bhupatinagar, likewise in East Midnapore region. The explosion injured a number of people and killed one, including a local leader of the Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from Sujit Das)

More details awaited...