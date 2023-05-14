Follow us on Image Source : AP Cyclone Mocha: Civil defence teams deployed in West Bengal's Bakkhali Sea Beach after warning

As Cyclone "Mocha" intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, civil defense teams have been sent to Bakkhali Sea Beach in the South 24 Parganas of West Bengal, officials said on Saturday.

They stated that members of civil defense teams are constantly warning members of the general public as well as tourists to remain alert and not visit the beach or areas close to the sea.

"The condition is not good. We are continuously alerting the public and tourists to be alert and avoid coming to the beach," Anmol Das, a civil defence official, said.

Prior, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sent 8 groups and 200 rescuers to West Bengal's Digha after alerts about cyclone 'Mocha' strengthening into a serious tempest.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," NDRF officials said earlier.

