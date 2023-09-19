Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal: BSF seizes 23 kg of gold from smuggler at India-Bangladesh border.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel achieved a significant success by thwarting a major smuggling attempt near the West Bengal border. BSF jawans apprehended a smuggler with a whopping 23 kilograms of foreign gold. The smuggler was attempting to bring the gold into India from Bangladesh by concealing it on a motorcycle. The operation was carried out by vigilant jawans from Ranaghat border outpost in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Acting on credible information, the security personnel intercepted a van on the Van Mode road, suspecting it to be involved in a substantial gold smuggling operation.

Upon closer inspection, the BSF personnel observed a motorcycle approaching the area with a suspicious rider. They quickly set up a roadblock and proceeded to question the individual. As the scrutiny intensified, the rider grew nervous and attempted to flee the scene, leaving behind the motorcycle.

The jawans successfully apprehended the individual and seized the motorcycle, leading them to the Ranaghat border outpost. Further examination revealed the presence of 23 kilograms of gold concealed in the motorcycle. The estimated value of the seized gold is approximately ₹14 crore (about $1.9 million).

It was discovered that the smuggler had been attempting to transport the gold from Bangladesh into India. The BSF's timely intervention thwarted the illegal operation.

The BSF continues to be vigilant along the West Bengal border to prevent smuggling activities, ensuring the safety and security of the nation's borders.

(Reported By: Sujit Das)