Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal on theme of Chandrayaan-3 built in Kolkata | Watch Video

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, a pandal has been erected on the theme of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission in West Bengal. The video shows the pandal in Chandrayaan-3 with Lord Ganesha placed at the centre of it. The pandal has been prepared in Kolkata as the city is gearing up to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the pandal, one will see a replica of the rocket, used by ISRO for carrying out the Chandrayaan-3 mission, on top of the entry gate. The visitor will then enter the gate to reach the main area where the Lord Ganesha is placed.

On August 23, the country scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the ISRO touched down on the Moon's south pole, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first nation to land on the uncharted surface.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with her mother and Goddess Parvati. This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.

Chandrayaan-3 to be replicated in Durga puja pandal

It should be noted here that Chandrayaan-3 will also come down to a Durga Puja marquee in Kolkata, as its organisers will replicate India’s successful moon mission to enthral pandal hoppers. In the pandal, the goddess will be seen standing inside a replica of the ‘Vikram’, the lander of Chandrayaan-3. A model of the rover ‘Pragyan’ will also be there.

The puja committee has named the theme ‘Chandralok-e Uma’ (Goddess Durga on the Moon). The theme has been conceptualised by all members of the club and they did not hire any artist to give shape to their concept, an official said. People will get a feeling that they are on the surface of the moon and looking at the lander, he added.

