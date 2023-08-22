'Even incidents like an ant bite being probed by ED, CBI': Mamata Banerjee's dig at Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks at a programme in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Centre saying that even the smallest of incidents like an ant bite is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Chief Minister's statement has come in wake of suicide by a student of the Jadavpur University.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Mamata Banerjee said, "the Prime Minister speaks of taking along everybody, but targets opposition-ruled states... even the smallest of incidents like an ant bite is being probed by ED, and CBI."

"Our people being targeted by central agencies without reason," she said.

Speaking on the suicide of a student of Jadavpur University, Mamata Banerjee said, "death has opened our eyes; we are starting helpline to counter ragging."

The chief minister launched a anti-ragging helpline for all education institutions in the state.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with state puja committees at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata where she announced that the government will increase the grant to Durga Puja committees from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

ALSO READ | Jadavpur University student death: Bengal principals' body calls for zero tolerance to ragging

ALSO READ | West Bengal: NHRC sends notice to Mamata govt over death of Jadavpur University student