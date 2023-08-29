BJP trying to distort history of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee On Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the history of the state's formation. She asserted that if this distortion isn't countered, June 20 will be officially recognized as State Foundation Day.

“They (BJP) are trying to distort history. If we don't oppose it then this day (June 20) would be established as State Foundation Day,” she said.

Banerjee today called an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed West Bengal Foundation Day. This came after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced the Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Day) on June 20 as the official foundation day of the state.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Banerjee mentioned that the anguish and distress caused by the partition were so profound that the people of West Bengal have never observed any day as a 'Foundation Day' since India gained independence. Despite the Chief Minister's objections, the State Foundation Day was observed in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and in various other states on June 20 this year. She termed it “a political move by the saffron camp (BJP)."

On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India, voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became East Pakistan.

For the district of Sylhet which was part of Assam, it was decided to conduct a referendum. Nearly 2.5 million people were displaced from both sides and properties worth crores of rupees were burnt down in post-partition rioting.

