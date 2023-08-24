‘When Rakesh Roshan was on Moon’: Mamata Banerjee makes gaffe while speaking on Chandrayaan-3 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee was trolled on social media on her gaffe

Chandrayaan-3: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mistook Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma for Bollywood actor and director Rakesh Roshan while speaking on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission at a public event.

She made the gaffe while recalling the Soviet Interkosmos programme in which India's Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space and made a conversation with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from the space station. Gandhi asked him - how India looks like from space, and he replied, “Saare jahan se acha, Hindustan humara”.

Soon after her video surfaced on social media it went viral as a number of people shared the post with hilarious memes.

"Rakesh Roshan becomes the first actor-director to venture out into space..... Courtesy Mamata Banerjee....Sorry Rakesh Sharma," said BJP leader Keya Ghosh on X, formerly Twitter.

She was trolled by several X users for her goof-up.

Rajasthan minister Ashok's gaffe

Earlier, another goof-up was made by a Rajasthan minister by congratulating “passengers”. Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made the slip hours before the touchdown by Chandrayaan’s lander on the lunar surface – an unmanned landing eagerly anticipated across the country.

“If we are successful and make a safe landing, I salute the passengers,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event. “Our country has taken a step further in science and space research. I congratulate the countrymen for this.”

Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made a successful soft-landing on the moon Wednesday evening, making India only the fourth country to do so and first to reach its uncharted south pole.

