  5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti and Kuhu get into a cat fight

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti and Kuhu get into a cat fight

All is not well between Mishti and Kuhu in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Mishti feels that Kuhu wants to degrade her image in front of the family.

