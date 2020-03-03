Seven Bollywood Divas come together for a special song in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will come together for Kudi Nu Nachne De song in Irrfan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium.