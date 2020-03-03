Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Seven Bollywood Divas come together for a special song in Irrfan's Angrezi Medium

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will come together for Kudi Nu Nachne De song in Irrfan's upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

