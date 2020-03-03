Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Anjali and Shradha’s bridal look in Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

Anjali and Shradha are all set to turn heads in their bridal avatars in the show Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!. The divas don blue lehenga on their wedding day and leave everyone mesmerized.

