Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:30 IST

Railway to operate special trains from Northeast during Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja- Check routes

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced to operate 13 pairs or 26 numbers of special trains to facilitate a smooth travel experience and accommodate excess footfall of passengers during the forthcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, from October 1 to November 30.