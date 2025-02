PM Modi Embarks on a 3-day Visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar & Assam—Know Key Events and Agenda PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam from Feb 23-25, inaugurating key projects, including Bageshwar Dham Medical Institute, Global Investors Summit, PM KISAN scheme launch, and Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. Watch the video to know more.