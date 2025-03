Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai police over remarks against Eknath Shinde | 25 March | Speed News Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai police over defamation remarks against Eknath Shinde. CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,929 crore for Delhi Metro, 5,000 electric buses. Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight with 179 passengers suffers bird strike at Thiruvananthapuram. Get all the latest updates of the day