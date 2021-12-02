Thursday, December 02, 2021
     
Updated on: December 02, 2021 14:20 IST

OMG: What is Tikait's new target?

Even after the repeal of the farm laws, Rakesh Tikait's protest continues? What is his latest plan? Will the farmers continue to hold the borders of the national capital? Watch this special iteration of India TV's OMG.
Oh My God OMG Rakesh Tikait Farm Laws Repealed Politoons

